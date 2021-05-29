New England roads to be busier than last Memorial Day

Holidays

by:

Posted: / Updated:

File photo of cars (Getty Images).

NEW ENGLAND (AP) — Unlike a year ago, folks are going to be taking to their cars this weekend in New England as fear about the spread of COVID-19 eases.

AAA estimates that 1.7 million people will travel 50 miles or more from their homes. The vast majority will be driving this holiday weekend in New England. Higher gas prices won’t put a dent in the “pent-up frustration” and “cabin fever” experienced by New Englanders, said AAA’s Chris Hill.

Hill said that he expects nationwide travel to be up 60% over last Memorial Day weekend, when hotel rooms were empty, restaurants were closed, and quarantines were in effect in many places.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

