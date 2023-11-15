TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Some people spend Thanksgiving morning exercising before eating their holiday meal. The Troy Turkey Trot is one of the largest and longest-running road races in the country.

More than 45,000 people have signed up so far, and this year’s race will be a little different than previous ones. The 5K will have a new course. It starts at the corner of Fulton and Fourth Streets and goes over the Green Island Bridge before heading up River Street. The race finishes in Monument Square.

Organizers hope it will be safer for participants since it will go through fewer intersections.

“The streets are narrow. It’s an out and back course, so it’s important that we recognize the fact that going out from the start to the Green Island Bridge is very wide, and this will give the ability for runners to string out as they go over,” event director George Regan said.

The turkey trot also raises money for the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York and Joseph’s House and Shelter.