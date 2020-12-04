Nearly 14,000 traffic tickets issued by NYSP during Thanksgiving week

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR) — New York State Police issued 13,887 tickets statewide during the 2020 Thanksgiving traffic enforcement initiative. The initiative targeted unsafe driving behaviors.

Besides issuing tickets, 155 people were arrested for DWI, and police investigated 757 crashes that included three fatalities.

“Driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs endangers every single traveler on the road, and it simply will not be tolerated,” said New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo. “Not only during the holidays, but at all times, the message is clear – be responsible and drive sober or make plans for finding a safe ride home. It’s literally that simple and by following those rules, our roads will be safer and lives will be saved.”

Acting State Police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen said, “I commend our Troopers and our local law enforcement partners for the work they do each day to keep our roads safe. State Police will continue to be highly visible throughout the holiday season, looking out for reckless and aggressive drivers. We urge drivers to do their part by making the right choices when they get behind the wheel – drive sober, follow posted speed limits, and put away your smartphones.”

GTSC Chair and DMV Commissioner Mark J. F. Schroeder said, “I applaud all law enforcement who took part in this mobilization to keep our roads as safe as possible. We want everyone to have a safe and happy holiday season. No one’s holiday memories should be marred by a needless tragedy. If you plan to drink as part of your celebration, please do not drive. Having a plan to designate a sober driver or arrange a ride home could save a life.”

The results of the campaign broken down by Troop:

TroopRegionSpeedDWI Arrests(# of persons)Distracted DrivingChild Restraint/Seat BeltMove OverTotal Tickets
(includes other violations)
AWestern NY41851916471,198
BNorth Country1981017822890
CSouthern Tier431911172171,096
DCentral NY3991454263101,506
EFinger Lakes47983115281,240
FUpper Hudson Valley6343239392301,930
GCapital Region294154910781,086
KLower Hudson Valley8562937117451,626
LLong Island2491426594842
NYCNew York City584341359734
TNYS Thruway8551521182481,739

