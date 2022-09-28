Coffee chains across the country are celebrating National Coffee Day with deals and freebies. (Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — National Coffee Day is on Thursday, and though it’s a nationwide holiday, there are plenty of businesses in the Capital Region with some piping hot offers. With New Yorkers reported to drink almost seven times more coffee than other states, it’s no wonder Albany is home to dozens of coffee shops celebrating.

Here are some of the places close to home offering deals for the holiday:

Stewart’s Shops, Any location: Free hot or iced, any size coffee.

Graham’s Coffee Parlor, Niskayuna: $1 off any hot or iced flavored latte.

Panera, Any location: Sip Club subscribers can get $2 off smoothies and select barista beverages.

Barnes and Noble Café, Albany: Free tall hot or iced coffee with purchase of a bakery item.

Dunkin’, Any location: Free Medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase, DD Perks membership required.

Death Wish Coffee Co, Albany: Free cups of coffee and samples from 7 a.m-1 p.m. on Colombia St.

Cumberland Farms, Any location: Free iced or hot coffee any size if you text “FREECOFFEE” to 64827 and receive mobile coupon.

McDonald’s, Any location: 99-cent coffee if you download the McDonald’s app.

Duck Donuts, Any location: Free medium hot or cold brew coffee with the purchase of a donut.

Burger King, Any location: Free small iced coffee for Royal Perks members, between 6 a.m-10 a.m., with a purchase.