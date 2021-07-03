Movies released just in time for the long 4th of July weekend

TOPEKA (KSNT) — Typically one of Hollywood’s summer blockbuster bashes, the 4th of July weekend promises to live up to the hype in 2021 after a quiet pandemic year.

As the effects of COVID-19 wear off and theaters and production companies alike shake off the rust, one noteworthy difference is the number of films releasing straight to streaming platforms. Below is a selection of films to watch, and a host more available to see on the big screen or the home screen at the beginning of the holiday weekend.

“No Sudden Move” is coming out for limited theater showings but streaming everywhere. It’s about a 1950s group of criminals who get hired to steal a document, but their plan goes wrong and suddenly they’re left to hunt down their employers. It features “Stranger Things” star David Harbour, along with actors Jon Hamm and Brendan Fraser.

Releasing for streaming platforms only, the documentary “Audible” follows Maryland School for the Deaf athlete Amaree McKenstry’s coming of age. He feels the pressures of senior year as he braves the world of the hearing.

“The Boss Baby: Family Business” had a nationwide release Friday at the movies and on streaming platform Peacock. A sequel to 2017’s “The Boss Baby,” it features a grown-up cast from the original becoming babies again to stop an evil genius from turning the world’s toddlers into brats. The cast includes Alec Baldwin, Jeff Goldblum, Jimmy Kimmel, and Lisa Kudrow.

“The Forever Purge” tells the story of a Texas family that fights back as a gang of killers attacks, meanwhile the U.S. begins to disintegrate during the chaos of the annual Purge. The cast includes Ana de la Reguera, Tenoch Huerta, Josh Lucas, and Cassidy Freeman.

“The Tomorrow War” is an exclusive released to Amazon Prime Video featuring a group of time travelers who warn present-day Earth of a coming war with an alien species. They call on the people of Earth to travel to the future to join the battle. The cast features Chris Pratt of “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Parks & Rec” fame.

“The God Committee” is coming to limited theaters, but being released nationwide via streaming platforms. It depicts a New York hospital’s transplant committee debating within one hour to decide which of three patients will get the only life-saving heart to arrive.

“Summer of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” gives a historic look into the Harlem Cultural Festival, a six-week event that celebrated Black history, culture, and fashion simultaneously as Woodstock happened in the summer of 1969. Streamers can catch this doc on Hulu.

“Till Death” is about a woman who wakes to find herself handcuffed to her dead husband at a secluded lake house. Trapped in the dead of winter, she is forced to fight off hired killers from a plot by her late husband.

“Long Story Short” is a romantic comedy—with a twist similar to 2006’s “Click”—about a man who wakes up after his wedding to find he’s jumping forward to the next year in his life every few minutes. With much less time than he thought, he fights to win back the woman he loves.