PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Known for his activism during the civil rights movement, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. symbolizes hope and healing in the U.S. He is honored on the third Monday every January with the federal holiday, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

In Berkshire County, events kick off on Saturday in Massachusetts with the Berkshire United Way MLK Clothing Drive. It runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Gladys Allen Brigham Community Center in Pittsfield.

The United Way will hold a clothing market on Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. that’s free and open to all. You can drop off your gently used clothing and shoes for infants, children, and adults. And if you’re feeling extra festive, volunteer for a daytime shift from Saturday to Monday to help collect, sort, and hand out clothing and shoes.

Berkshire County’s branch of the NAACP will host The Time is Always Right to Do What is Right: Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Service on Sunday at 4 p.m. with free admission for all. Pastor Akilah Edgerton will be delivering a message along with selections by the Community Choir of Berkshires and more at the Zion Lutheran Church of Pittsfield.

Berkshire Museum will be offering free admission on Dr. MLK Jr. Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with sponsorship from Greylock Federal Credit Union. The museum will be screening the award-winning film “Selma” in celebration from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Triplex Cinema in Great Barrington, Mass. has announced a special free and open-to-all screening of the award-winning 2022 film “Till” on Monday at 1 p.m. The film is recommended for viewers aged 12 and up. You can reserve tickets at the Triplex website.