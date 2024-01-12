ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Interested in celebrating Dr. MLK Jr. Day? Plenty of events are slated for the greater Capital Region, including Berkshire County.

Mayor Sheehan of Albany will lead the annual City of Albany Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Beloved Community March beginning at about 11 a.m. The march will begin at Madison Avenue in front of the New York State Museum entrance and will conclude at the Dr. King Monument in Lincoln Park with a wreath-laying ceremony. Hot drinks will be provided by the city for those in attendance.

CDTA will be providing a shuttle bus to bring those not able to walk to the memorial and back. After the march, people are encouraged to tune in for a one-hour tribute, the Dr. MLK Jr. Memorial Observance.

The Capital Area Council of Churches (CACC) will be hosting the Dr. MLK Jr. Interfaith Celebration at First Church in Albany (Reformed) at 7 p.m. with speaker Rev. Dr. Mashona Walston, Senior Minister of the church. There will be a video interview with Dr. Alice Green, the Executive Director of the Center for Law and Justice, along with music performed by The Festival Celebration Choir. Christian, Jewish, Islamic, and Buddhist faiths will all be participating.