Minor flooding possible for North Country regions on Christmas holiday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Heavy rains in the North Country could lead to possible flooding on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The National Weather Service out of Buffalo, has issued a flood watch for counties in the North Country. The NWS stated that minor flooding is possible along areas of the Black River late Thursday through Friday night. According to the NWS, this flooding is possible due to the combination of snow melt run-off and an expected two inches of rain.

Heavy rainfall could lead to flooding across parts of the Eastern U.S. on Thursday, especially parts of Pennsylvania and New York. pic.twitter.com/gvUUSVCx30 — National Weather Service (@NWS) December 24, 2020

The flood watch will take effect at noon on December 24 and run through 6 a.m. on December 26.

Additionally, the National Weather Service also issued a Winter Storm Watch in the region as narrow bands of heavy snow are expected Friday evening through Sunday Morning.

Rain transitions to a mix briefly, then to snow across western NY this evening. Changeover will then put the "brakes" on from the Genesee Valley eastward, with the transition there not occurring until Christmas Day. Fresh snow will only fall west of the Genesee Valley tonight. pic.twitter.com/skzXZ2sub8 — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) December 24, 2020

The National Weather Service advised the Lake Ontario region to be aware of travel difficulties. Snow bands could result in 9 to 18 inches of snow in the most persistent snow bands.