Local landscaping company giving out free Christmas trees to those in need

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local landscaping supply company wants to ensure everyone has a merry Christmas, so they’re offering free Christmas trees to anyone in need.

Troy’s Landscaping Supply Company in Cohoes said 2020 has been a difficult year for many people, so they wanted to give back. Now, anyone in need can stop by when the gate is open and pick out a tree free of charge.

They will give it a fresh cut, tie it to your car, and no questions asked.

“If we could help spread some Christmas cheer around town and give out some trees to people in need and help complete the Christmas spirit, we would love to help,” Michael Hover with the company said.

Troy’s Landscaping Supply Company is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day through December 23.