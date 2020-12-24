Local boy in foster care gets surprise gift from Carrie Underwood

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local 11-year-old boy in foster care got a surprise holiday gift on Christmas Eve from his idol, country singer Carrie Underwood.

Underwood took part in Berkshire Farm Center’s Holiday Angel Program. The donations typically come from people around New York State, but the award winning music artist heard she had a superfan in the Capital Region, so she sent him autographed merchandise, including a platinum record, apparel, and CDs.

Foster parents who work with Berkshire Farms have had their hands full, between COVID-19 challenges and the holiday season, and the organization is grateful for their dedication.

“Everyone’s always ready to take kids. That being said, if anyone’s interested in becoming foster parents, we have a constant need,” said Mianna Conti, a home finder with Berkshire Farms.

