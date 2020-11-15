ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With Thanksgiving less than two weeks away, it may be time to place orders for holiday pies and sweets you can’t make yourself.
NEWS10’s Spencer Tracey was live at Sweet and Sassy Confections Sunday morning.
Until November 20, you can use the coupon code NEWS10 on the Sweet and Sassy Confections website for 10% off.
LATEST STORIES
- Local bakery talks preordering Thanksgiving desserts
- Fulton County Sheriff’s Office will not enforce gathering order
- Thanksgiving travel expected to see biggest 1-year drop since 2008 recession
- WATCH: SNL’s greatest Jeopardy! moments parodying Alex Trebek and Sean Connery
- Shen locks up top seed with win over Burnt Hills