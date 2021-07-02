Legal and illegal fireworks in New York

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — Police get a lot of calls this time of year about fireworks, and New Yorkers are routinely puzzled about what’s legal and whether tents are allowed to sell them.

Tents that sell poppers, sparklers, and fountains are allowed because those items are legal in the state. But don’t be fooled by advertisements on TV, the radio, or social media urging you to cross state lines to buy fireworks in places like Pennsylvania or New Hampshire.

“If you’re driving out of state to get those fireworks, they’re probably going to be illegal back here,” said Syracuse Police Sergeant Matt Malinowski.

Fireworks in more elaborate packaging that explode while airborne are also illegal, according to Malinowski. “If they’re these bigger boxed type packages—anything that’s designed to go up into the air and explode—those are going to be illegal here in New York. One of the biggest clues is looking at their size and what they’re designed to do,” he said.

Malinowski added that you have to be at least 18-years-old to handle legal fireworks, so you’re not really supposed to hand off even sparklers to a child.