Last-minute gift rush before Christmas

Holidays

by: Stephen Underwood

Posted: / Updated:

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Christmas is just a few days away and many spent Tuesday shopping for last-minute gifts.

Shoppers filled stores in West Springfield on Tuesday. Due to the pandemic, physical retail store sales have been down this year. However, online retail hit records during the month of December.

As time is running out for online delivery before Christmas, many are choosing to shop in stores instead. One shopper told NEWS10’s sister station in Springfield that he likes to browse to get certain gift ideas.

Leuka Newcumbe of Northampton said, “I was browsing and the kind of got an idea of the kinds of people I was shopping for like my Mom and girlfriend and people like that and zeroed in on the kinds of things I know they like.”

In 2019 the period between December 15 through December 24, accounted for 40% of all Christmas sales.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
Updates from schools on COVID cases

LATEST STORIES

Follow NEWS10

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report