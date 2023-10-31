TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Some local kids got the chance to show off their Halloween costumes before going trick-or-treating. A Child’s Place at Unity House in Troy held its annual Halloween Parade on Tuesday.

Faculty and staff also wore costumes, and family members also had the option of being dressed up. One educator said Halloween is fun as well as a valuable learning experience.

“We celebrate imagination and children and all of the wonderful opportunities today brings for them to think about creativity, imagination and fun,” Susan Rimkunas, Dir. of Education at A Child’s Place at Unity House, said.

The kids also went trunk or treating once the parade was over.