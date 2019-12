TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Tuesday the Children’s Museum of Science (CMOST) and Technology celebrated their 15th annual “Noon Years’s Eve”. It went from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the kids and their parents enjoying science experiments, like making slime, out of glue.

Matt and his son came out to explore at CMOST

Volunteers were on hand to let the kids meet some of the animals at CMOST. There was also a parade, dancing and a balloon drop.