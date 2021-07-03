Keeping pets calm during fireworks

Holidays

by: KRON4 Staff, Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(KRON) — Fourth of July means fireworks! While fun and festive for some, the loud explosions can rattle others. Our furry friends are often spooked.

Here is a list of tips to help keep your pet calm and safe during the holiday:

  • Don’t take your pets outdoors to an event with you
  • Keep them indoors, even if they typically live outside
  • Make indoors as quiet as possible
  • Put on some ambient noise, such as radio or television
  • Close the blinds to minimize any light
  • Make sure that if you do take your pets outside, they are microchipped
  • At the very least, make sure that they are wearing an ID tag with your current address and phone number
  • You can also request medication from the vet to help calm your pet down

We hope this helps your furry friends this weekend!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire