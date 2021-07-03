Keeping pets calm during fireworks

(KRON) — Fourth of July means fireworks! While fun and festive for some, the loud explosions can rattle others. Our furry friends are often spooked.
Here is a list of tips to help keep your pet calm and safe during the holiday:
- Don’t take your pets outdoors to an event with you
- Keep them indoors, even if they typically live outside
- Make indoors as quiet as possible
- Put on some ambient noise, such as radio or television
- Close the blinds to minimize any light
- Make sure that if you do take your pets outside, they are microchipped
- At the very least, make sure that they are wearing an ID tag with your current address and phone number
- You can also request medication from the vet to help calm your pet down
We hope this helps your furry friends this weekend!