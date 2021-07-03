Keeping pets calm during fireworks

(KRON) — Fourth of July means fireworks! While fun and festive for some, the loud explosions can rattle others. Our furry friends are often spooked.

Here is a list of tips to help keep your pet calm and safe during the holiday:

Don’t take your pets outdoors to an event with you

Keep them indoors, even if they typically live outside

Make indoors as quiet as possible

Put on some ambient noise, such as radio or television

Close the blinds to minimize any light

Make sure that if you do take your pets outside, they are microchipped

At the very least, make sure that they are wearing an ID tag with your current address and phone number

You can also request medication from the vet to help calm your pet down

We hope this helps your furry friends this weekend!