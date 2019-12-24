It’s an early Christmas for needy animals

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (News10)—Deacon Martucci wanted to volunteer to work with the animals at the Animal Protective Foundation but he was not 16 yet. Martucci was killed in a motor vehicle accident in August of 2018 and never got his wish, but his family started The Deacon Martucci Dreams Foundation.

The foundation provides funding and aid to charitable causes that were in Deacon’s heart. Tuesday they brought food, toys and other items that are needed on a daily basis at the APF, in Glenville.

In toMeet Steve the cat, this four year old needs a home.

The APF Is open 12 to 4:30 pm Tuesday thru Saturday if you would like to drop in to donate or take home a new forever friend.