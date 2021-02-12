Ice Sculpting Masters Winter Wonderland Drive-Thru takes shape

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Ice Sculpting Masters Winter Wonderland Drive-Thru kicked off Thursday night at 5 at the Hamburg Fairgrounds. They have 90 ice sculptures made from 150,000 pounds of ice, and you can check it out from your warm car!

This is a COVID-friendly family event that will take place between 5-10 p.m. nightly through February 15. The displays celebrate Valentine’s Day, various classic sculpture styles, and even include a tribute to frontline workers.

The sculptures are lit using colored LED lighting to highlight the hand-carved masterpieces. 

The drive-thru should take about 15 to 30 minutes once you have entered the sculpture area. Admission is $25 per car and must be purchased in advance. They are only available online.

