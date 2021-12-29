How to stream the New Year’s Eve ball drop from Times Square

The traditional New Year’s Eve celebrations in Times Square were put on hold in 2020, with only select guests allowed to watch from socially distant pens. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday that fully vaccinated persons will be allowed to attend in 2021. (David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (WSAV) — Looking for a way to watch the Ball Drop in Time’s Square but you don’t have cable or maybe even a TV? Don’t stress about it. Nowadays you can watch it from a laptop or your phone for free.

Get your device that you would like to stream on. This could be your phone, laptop, or other device with internet access. Next, go to the Times Square website and click the livestream that will show up as a video.

Festivities for the event start at 6 p.m. on Friday and last until 12:15 a.m. on January 1. There will be no commercials to wait through and more information on the schedule for the event is available online.

The New Year’s Eve ball has been part of the Times Square tradition since 1907, though people have gathered to celebrate the holiday in the area since as early as 1904. The design has been changed a total of seven times over the years. The first iron and wood ball weighed 700-pounds and boasted 100 lightbulbs. The current ball weighs over 11,000 pounds, measures 12-feet wide, and sports Waterford Crystal triangles.