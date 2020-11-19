How to safely online shop for a happy holiday season

NEW YORK (WWTI) — ‘Tis the season for holiday shopping. But consumers will continue to be susceptible to safety risks, as well as new risks brought on by the ongoing pandemic.

As experts across the nation are predicting a record-breaking online holiday shopping season, the New York State Division of Consumer Protection announced a seven-part consumer alert series to help navigate shopping obstacles.

The Division is set to roll out guidance on equitable pricing requirements, credit cards, gift cards, refunds, warranties, and data privacy.

The Division of Consumer Protection also issued guidance for New Yorkers to stay safe while shopping online – including focusing on package tracking, delivery scams and phishing emails that contain scams.

Online shopping safety tips:

Know your rights

All orders must be delivered within 30 days under the Mail Order Rule

Consumers must be alerted if orders are delayed

If consumers cannot be reached for consent to an order delay, a company must refund the customer for the unshipped merchandise

Online Shopping Tips

Shop on trusted sites

Beware of third-party vendors

Conduct research on new sites or retailers

Read product specifications

Comparison shop

Protect individual privacies

Online credit card use

Check website’s encryption

Don’t keep credit cards on file

Designate one credit card and one email for online shopping

Online privacy protection

Protect passwords

Avoid autofill

Check social media logins

Secure connections

“Don’t become the product”

New York Secretary of State Rossana Rosado commented on the importance of focusing on online safety during the holiday season.

“This holiday season, we want all New Yorkers to stay safe and understand their rights. Online shopping provides convenience and helps people maintain social distancing but is not without risks,” said Rosado. “Consumers need to be aware of the New York laws that protect them, and ways they can protect themselves while shopping this holiday season.”

Those who believe they have experienced a marketplace problem or scam are encouraged to file a complaint with the Division of Consumer Protection.