How to fly the American flag on Memorial Day

Memorial Day, which takes place on the last Monday in May each year, honors those who have died in American conflicts. To mark the day, you may be wondering how to fly the American flag?

Thankfully, we have the United States Code to officially address dozens of subjects, including how Old Glory should be flown on days like Memorial Day.

On Memorial Day, the flag should be flown at half-staff from sunrise until noon only. Then, it should be “raised briskly” to the top of the staff until sunset, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs.

In addition to flying the American flag properly on Memorial Day, it’s a good idea to understand general flag display guidelines for the rest of the year, courtesy of American Flagpole & Flag Co: