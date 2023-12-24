ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Each year, the North American Aerospace Defense Command conducts “NORAD Tracks Santa” to help families monitor the jolly man’s progress as he travels around the world on Christmas Eve.

Officials with NORAD told NEWS10 it’s not only a joyful tradition, but also a demonstration of the advanced capabilities of their aerospace defense systems.

You can track Santa’s journey with NORAD’s official tracking map, which updates itself live.

To watch the full interview with NORAD, including how their technology knows where Santa is every minute on Christmas Eve, you can watch the full story in the video player above.