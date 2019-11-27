How a former Marine makes a difference every Thanksgiving

SCHENECTADY, N.Y.(NEWS10)—Charlie Franum, a former Marine, got a letter in the mail in 2011. That letter said you could feed someone for $1.89 a meal.

So Farnum reached out on Facebook asking if anyone could help out. His friends responded and they were able to pay for 76 meals that first year. Every year since the number has climbed.

Last year Franum wasn’t going to do it, then 10 days before Thanksgiving he got a check for $25. That check, from a good friend, got him going and he raised $2,600.

Letters from Charlie Franum’s friend with letters and checks to help pay for Thanksgiving meals at the City Mission.

This year, Farnham and his Facebook friends will pay for 1,426 meals. That’s enough holiday meals to last at City Mission, in Schenectady, until Easter.