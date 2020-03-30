HonorYourDoctor on National Doctors Day

(NEWS10) — March 30 is National Doctors Day, when we honor and thank those who dedicate their lives to healing others.
Whether diagnosing wild maladies, taking late-night calls from distressed parents, or working 18-hour days to provide expert treatment and care to their patients, doctors do it all.
And amid a global pandemic, it’s especially important to give thanks and praise for the life-saving skills and knowledge of doctors far and wide.
Albany Medical Center encourages donations in honor of National Doctors Day:
Gov. Andrew Cuomo says doctors make New York proud.
According to the National Day Calendar, on March 30, 1842, Dr. Crawford W. Long used the first ether anesthetic for surgery.
Almost a century later, on March 30, 1933, Eudora Brown Almond, a physician’s wife in Georgia, organized Doctors Day locally.
Doctors Day was an unofficial holiday for nearly sixty years, until February 21, 1991, when President George H.W. Bush and Congress proclaimed March 30 a national holiday.
And in honor of the herculean efforts of the medical community during the coronavirus crisis, President Donald Trump’s White House issued a proclamation today reaffirming March 30 as National Doctors Day.
A red carnation is a well-known symbol of National Doctors Day.
