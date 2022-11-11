The “Snow Sisters” are set to visit the Holiday Inn in Lake George, N.Y., this holiday season. (Photo: Events to a T)

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Christmas is coming fast to the Lake George area. The village Holiday Inn Resort has its own docket of holiday festivities – including visits from some familiar princesses, and the chance for young ones to experience a magical and enchanted night at the hotel.

The “Snow Sisters” and “Beauty,” a trio of princess characters reminiscent of classic Disney films, will be at the hotel for “Together at Christmas, a Holiday Princess Show” on Saturday, Dec. 3. The show features songs, dance, and play for kids of all ages, with a chance for photos and autographs following the show.

The “Together at Christmas” show has two times, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., on Dec. 3. Tickets are priced at $18 for kids ages 3 and up, free for those under 2, and can be found online only through Eventbrite.

The hotel is offering the chance to turn a visit with the princesses into a full weekend. The Holiday Inn is offering an “Enchanted Overnight Experience” package for Friday or Saturday, Dec. 2-3, respectively. For families who take advantage of the package, some extra time with the Snow Sisters is in store. The sisters will read children a bedtime story, complete with warm cookies and milk, and another chance for photos before bed.

Both events are produced in collaboration with local events planner Events to a T. The organizer is also the force behind the Lake George Holiday Festival of Lights, which lights up the village with light displays during the holiday season.