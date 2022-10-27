ALTAMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Holiday Lights in the Park will be getting a new home. The lights will be on display at the Altamont Fairgrounds beginning in November 2023.

This year, the Albany Police Athletic League will be putting on a virtual show. It can be viewed on the PAL website beginning at 6 p.m. on November 25 through January 2, 2023. Albany PAL has put on the lights show since 1997. The proceeds support PAL programming that serves area youth.

Holiday Lights in the Park was held in Albany’s Washington Park for the past 25 years, but it had to be moved due to traffic and other concerns.