Historical chances of a White Christmas

(WWLP) — We are 25 days from the first day of winter, and Wednesday marked one month ’til Christmas. As we enjoy Thanksgiving, we can turn our attention to the chances of a White Christmas.

“White Christmas” means snowfall on Christmas, though some subscribe to a narrower definition: one inch of snow on the ground on Christmas Day. What are the chances of that happening? It’s too early to look ahead and forecast those odds, but we can look backward at what’s happened historically as a guide.

In the U.S., generally the farther north you go, the higher your chances are based on previous years. Here locally the farther north and west you live the higher your chances of a White Christmas.

In Western Massachusetts, Northern Berkshire County, most of Franklin County, and northwestern Hampshire County typically have a White Christmas 60% to 75% of the time. The majority of the rest of Hampshire County as well as western Franklin County and southern Berkshire County have a White Christmas 50-60% of the time.

Farther in central Massachusetts, including Springfield, there’s usually a White Christmas 40% to 50% of the time. This is early guidance, but we’ll continue to watch our chances of a White Christmas this year in just a few weeks as we get closer to it.