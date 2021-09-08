Health officials warn of post-Labor Day COVID surge

(WWLP) — Medical experts are warning of a possible surge in COVID cases after this Labor Day weekend.

The TSA reporting over 5 million people traveled by plane this weekend. Ahead of the weekend, the CDC urged unvaccinated people not to travel. They also advised vaccinated people to wear a mask and avoid large crowds because of the transmission rates throughout the country, fearing a surge in cases.

They anticipate the surge not only among adults, but children too. Recent data from the American Academy of Pediatrics shows more than one in five new cases are in children.

“Especially be cautious about travel if you have children in school or starting school soon, because most cases of transmission are likely to happen during travel outside contacts,” says Dr. Kavita Patel says. “Those could be cases you carry into the classroom.”

The average weekly number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. was nearly 300% higher this Labor Day weekend compared to the same time last year, according to Johns Hopkins University. The average number of deaths, however, was more than 86% higher last year.