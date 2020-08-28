Happy National Red Wine Day!

(CNN) — Friday is National Red Wine Day! Not to be confused with National Wine Day—that’s in May—or National Drink Wine Day on February 18, National Red Wine Day started in 2014, and there are many ways to celebrate.

For some, August 28 is the perfect day to open a cabernet sauvignon. The cab comes from the most widely planted grape in the world. California’s version of the grape is said to be fruit-forward, while France’s variety has a more spicy, herbal flavor.

Next in popularity is merlot. You can find it throughout the world in both warm and cool climates.

Zinfandel, another top-selling red wine, can also vary a lot by the region where the grapes are grown.

Not to be left out, pinot noir had its own annual national commemoration just ten days ago.

If you can’t make up your mind, there are plenty of great blends of red wine to choose from. Try a wine tasting or ask your friendly local bartender or sommelier.

