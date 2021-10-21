Halloween spending rising after pandemic paused holiday

NEW YORK (PIX11) — After COVID put a pause on Halloween spending last year, experts say it’s expected to rise to near pre-pandemic levels this year. A recent study reveals an estimated 65% of Americans intend to celebrate Halloween or participate in Halloween activities this year, up from 58% in 2020.

While 2020 brought a more chill Halloween experience, 2021 is expected to be the creepiest and spookiest since the pandemic, with an increase in sales. According to the National Retail Federation’s annual survey, conducted by Prosper Insights & Analytics, Halloween spending is up over $2 billion, reaching an all-time high of $10.14 billion this year. That’s up from $8.05 billion in 2020.

With Halloween days away, skeletons, ghouls, goblins, and other creatures are inhabiting beauty supply stores, department stores, party stores, and thrift stores nationwide. Customers said they’re making up for lost time by stocking up on all the Halloween essentials this year.

But with the rise in demand, Erica Milhaven, the store manager of a Spirit Halloween store on Long Island, says they’re working nonstop to keep the shelves fully stocked. There’s no surprise that superhero, anime, and children costumes are what’s popular this year. But if you have problems finding the right one, there’s the DIY option.