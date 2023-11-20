GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A couple of local groups have teamed up to collect holiday gifts this year. The Guilderland Chamber of Commerce partnered with the Guilderland YMCA for the 2023 Holiday Angels and Giving Angels programs.

They collect unwrapped gifts for the Guilderland Central School District, St. Catherine’s, and more. Leaders of both organizations said it will allow them to expand their reach and help more families in need.

“It’s a big initiative. It’s a lot of volunteer hours, a lot of volunteer organizations, so partnering with the chamber allows us to spread out a little bit and not have overlap, and so it’s a great partnership for us,” Guilderland YMCA Exec. Dir. Lisa Wilcott said.

To help, visit the Guilderland Chamber of Commerce or the YMCA and choose an ornament from the holiday tree. It will have a specific request from a family in need.

The ornament and the unwrapped gift must be brought to the YMCA by Dec. 14.