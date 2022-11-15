GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Santa Claus is coming back to Glens Falls – German-style. The city’s annual Adirondack Christkindlmarkt Christmas festival is returning to City Park and downtown Glen Street once again this year, on the weekend of Friday-Sunday, Dec. 2-4, bringing German-inspired foods and music along with a whole list of other attractions.

The “Christkindlmarkt” name is originally a traditional Christian event across parts of Europe, held during the Advent season. In the U.S., some major cities hold Christkindlmarkt festivals, bolstered by local German populations. In Glens Falls (and previously Lake George) that population is less prominent, meaning that it’s up to local businesses to provide much of the traditional flavor that goes along with the annual tree lighting and market in the park, in front of Crandall Public Library.

In 2021, 10 restaurants around downtown Glens Falls stepped up to the plate – and the plating. Restaurants offered traditional German dishes, added to their menus to add to the festivities. The city expects the same this year, with a list of participating restaurants forthcoming.

The city’s full Christkindlmarkt schedule for 2022 includes:

Friday, Dec. 2

Adirondack Holiday Market in front of Crandall Public Library 3-8 p.m.

Music by Erin Powers 4-6 p.m.

St. Mary/St. Alphonsus Regional Catholic School choir performs on the steps of Crandall Public Library 5:30 – 6 p.m.

Balloons and face painting at vendor’s tent 6-8 p.m.

Holiday parade 6 p.m.

City Park tree lighting with Santa Claus and Mayor Bill Collins 6:15 p.m.

Santa Claus visits with families at Glens Falls National Bank on Glen Street 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Music by acoustic guitar duo Off the Main Road 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Horse and wagon rides starting from Maple Street 6:30 – 8 p.m.



Saturday, Dec. 3

Adirondack Holiday Market in front of Crandall Public Library 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Music by WCKM remote DJ 9-11 a.m.

Music by HITS remote DJ 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Performance by Lake George High School Choir at the City Park Bandstand 11 a.m.

Storytime with Lucky’s Adventures 11 a.m.

Horse and carriage rides starting from Maple Street Noon – 6 p.m.

Santa visits with families Noon – 3 p.m.

Music by Bobby Dick and Susie Q Noon – 2 p.m.

Storytime with Lucky’s Adventures 1 p.m.

North Country Fair market opens 3-5 p.m.



Sunday Dec. 4

Adirondack Holiday Market in front of Crandall Public Library 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

North Country Fair 10 a.m. – noon

Santa Claus visits with families Noon – 3 p.m.

Horse and Carriage Rides starting from Maple Street Noon – 4 p.m.

Live polka music Noon – 4 p.m.



The Adirondack Christkindlmarkt was first held in 2018 in the village of Lake George. Glens Falls adopted the event starting in 2021.