Free large Christmas tree, you just need to pick it up

CHATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10)— During the storms two weeks ago, a large spruce tree blew over on the property Paul Welch takes care of in Chatham. The 60-foot tree landed gently on the grass in near-pristine condition, according to Welch.
Welch wants the tree to go to a town or village that is in need of a Christmas tree. He said Friday the top part of the tree is near perfect.
He calls the tree his Christmas present to someone who wants a large tree for the season.
If interested give Paul Welch a call at (518) 322-9462.
