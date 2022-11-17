SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady Holiday Parade is Saturday, November 19, and NEWS10 was given a sneak peek at some of the floats being made.

The theme for this year’s parade is Dream Big, and the Mariaville Civic Association’s social committee is creating a big pirate ship from “Peter Pan.” More than 100 hours went into building and decorating the Jolly Roger, and part of Thursday’s practice includes making sure they can navigate the tricky part of State Street.

“Because we have to take down the mast when we go under the railroad trestle down there and then get it back up, so we got about 45 seconds to get that down and get it up,” social committee chair Eric Unser, Sr. said.

Several more floats, marching bands, and decorated fire trucks will travel up State Street in downtown Schenectady starting at 5 p.m. NEWS10’s Lydia Kulbida will be a co-emcee alongside Mona Golub, of Price Chopper/Market 32.