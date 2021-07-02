Fireworks celebrations around the Capital Region

LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR) — Farmers were needed during the pandemic when residents were out of work, and couldn’t afford food. Now some local farmers say it helped put them on the map.

Ellen and Mike Albanese own Albanese Longhorns in LaFayette. They said people who lived close to them, didn’t know they were there. "Many of them say jeeze I live a mile away and I never knew you were here, so I think from that perspective it's important to get the word out to the public,” said Mike.