Fireworks celebrations around the Capital Region

CAPITAL REGION (NEWS10) — With Independence Day right around the corner, and many pandemic-related restrictions now lifted, 4th of July fireworks shows are back with a bang. To find a local event near you, check out the list below:
Albany Area
- Catskill’s 4th of July Celebration
Thursday, Jul 1, 2021
- Saratoga Lake Fireworks Display 2021
Saturday, Jul 3, 2021
- Coca-Cola® July 4th Fest
Saturday, Jul 3, 2021 until Sunday, Jul 4, 2021
- Town of Clifton Park July 4th Celebration
Sunday, Jul 4, 2021
- Tri-City ValleyCats vs. Équipe Québec – With Fireworks
Sunday, Jul 4, 2021
- New York State’s 4th of July Celebration presented by Price Chopper and Market 32 at the Empire State Plaza
Sunday, Jul 4, 2021
- Windham’s Good Old Fashion 4th of July Celebration
Sunday, Jul 4, 2021
- 4th of July Fireworks Cruise
Sunday, Jul 4, 2021
- Tri-City ValleyCats vs. New York Boulders – With Fireworks
Thursday, Jul 8, 2021
- Tri-City ValleyCats vs. Équipe Québec – With Fireworks
Saturday, Jul 17, 2021
- Tri-City ValleyCats vs. New York Boulders – With Fireworks
Wednesday, Jul 28, 2021
- Tri-City ValleyCats vs. Sussex County Miners – With Fireworks
Friday, Aug 6, 2021
- Tri-City ValleyCats vs. Sussex County Miners – With Fireworks
Saturday, Aug 14, 2021
- Tri-City ValleyCats vs. New York Boulders – With Fireworks
Thursday, Aug 19, 2021
- Tri-City ValleyCats vs. Sussex County Miners – With Fireworks
Sunday, Aug 29, 2021
Saratoga Springs Area
- Saratoga Lake Fireworks Display 2021
Saturday, Jul 3, 2021
- Corinth, NY: Independence Day Celebration
Saturday, Jul 3, 2021
- Coca-Cola® July 4th Fest
Saturday, Jul 3, 2021 until Sunday, Jul 4, 2021
- The American Cancer Society’s 2021 Red, White & Blue Party
Thursday, Aug 19, 2021
Lake George Area
- Ticonderoga, NY: Best 4th in the North 2021 Celebration
Thursday, Jul 1, 2021 until Sunday, Jul 4, 2021
- Corinth, NY: Independence Day Celebration
Saturday, Jul 3, 2021
- Coca-Cola® July 4th Fest
Saturday, Jul 3, 2021 until Sunday, Jul 4, 2021
- Speculator 4th of July
Saturday, Jul 3, 2021
- Schroon Lake: 4th of July Festivities
Sunday, Jul 4, 2021
- 4th of July! Live Music From Jamie Notarthomas & Fireworks in Inlet
Sunday, Jul 4, 2021
- Lake George, NY: 4th of July Fireworks at Shepard Park
Sunday, Jul 4, 2021
Adirondack Area
- Ticonderoga, NY: Best 4th in the North 2021 Celebration
Thursday, Jul 1, 2021 until Sunday, Jul 4, 2021
- Westport Independence Weekend
Saturday, Jul 3, 2021
- Corinth, NY: Independence Day Celebration
Saturday, Jul 3, 2021
- Coca-Cola® July 4th Fest
Saturday, Jul 3, 2021 until Sunday, Jul 4, 2021
- Hague Independence Day Celebration, Fireworks & Concerts in the Park
Saturday, Jul 3, 2021
- Indian Lake Independence Day Parade and Celebration
Saturday, Jul 3, 2021
- Fireworks in Newcomb
Saturday, Jul 3, 2021
- Pine Lake Park Fireworks
Saturday, Jul 3, 2021
- Raquette Lake: Fireworks From the Barge on the 4th of July
Sunday, Jul 4, 2021
- Lake Placid July 4th Parade and Celebration
Sunday, Jul 4, 2021