SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On the first weekend of December, an annual festival of trees is coming back to Saratoga Springs. The 27th annual Saratoga Festival of Trees is coming to the Saratoga Springs City Center.

The festival will bring a swath of decorated Christmas trees to the city from Wednesday, Nov. 30, through to Sunday, Dec. 4. Those trees brightening up the place will be joined by wreaths and holiday gifts. Tickets are priced at $10 for general admission; $5 for seniors and kids 10-18; and free for kids under age 10, when accompanied by an adult. Special $5 admission will be offered on Thursday as part of the Victorian Streetwalk Weekend event downtown.

The annual festival of trees is hosted by Catholic Charities of Saratoga, Warren and Washington Counties. All proceeds benefit the organization, which offers counseling and programming across the three counties where it operates. The holiday cheer means a time of vital community support.

“With decreasing funding and increased need, it is becoming more difficult to assist people in the tri-county communities who have been seriously impacted during these difficult times,” said Catholic Charities Sister Charla Commins. “This festive and magical event has been greatly modified in the last few years because of COVID, but this year we are reinstating all of the festival’s activities, including the ever-popular breakfast with Santa. Proceeds will assist us in providing services to individuals and families across the ages. We are sure the generosity of our communities will continue to support this wondrous holiday event and we are grateful.”

Festival of Trees hours vary by day:

Wednesday, Nov. 30: 6-8 p.m. (preview reception)

Thursday, Dec. 1: 4-9 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 2: 3-8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 3: Noon – 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 4: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Breakfast with Santa will be held on the morning of Saturday, Dec. 3, returning after a two-year hiatus. Tickets are $10 each, or free for kids under 2. The schedule includes breakfast service from 8:30 – 9:30 a.m.; 10-11 a.m.; and 11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m.

Tickets for the Festival of Trees and breakfast with Santa can be purchased through the festival website.