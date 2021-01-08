Extra week of Lights on the Lake will benefit local charities

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR) — If you haven’t made it to Onondaga Lake Park to see Lights on the Lake, you have an additional week to see the lights! From January 11 to January 15, the holiday lights show will be open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at a discounted price of $5 per vehicle.

All proceeds go to local charities. Advance sale and complimentary tickets will not be accepted.

Below is a list of charities that will benefit each day: