Even the president of Stewart’s Shops works on Christmas Eve

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)— It’s Christmas Eve and most of us have the day off. But that’s not the case for Gary Dake, President of Stewart’s Shops. Dake spent the morning working at the Arbor Hill Stewart’s, meeting customers, selling coffee and remembering past employees with their parents.

Gary Dake behind the counter at the Arbor Hill Stewart’s.

The Arbor Hill Stewart’s increased the donations 244% over last year in the first two weeks of the Stewart Holiday Match. Stewart‘s matches the money dollar for dollar and they will be collecting all the way till the end of January.

The money collected goes to children’s charities located in area of Stewart’s shops.