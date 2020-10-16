Easy Thanksgiving dinner from the Ugly Rooster Café

MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s the middle of October and a lot of you are undoubtedly thinking about Thanksgiving dinner, which is a little over a month away now.
And let’s face it, 2020 has been a YEAR, right? So maybe you don’t even want to make dinner. Maybe you want somebody else to do the cooking for you? That’s where our good friends at the Ugly Rooster Café in Mechanicville come in.
The café is offering a full Thanksgiving feast for 10 to 12 people: The bird, the sides, and all the trimmings! All you need to do is call. Details below:
- Dinners include everything for $219
- Orders are taken by phone, (518) 664-2769, until Sunday, November 22 at 2 p.m.
- Orders must be prepaid and picked up by 4 p.m. on Wednesday, November 25
- Pick-up in the café or call when you arrive and have it brought out and put directly in your car
- Delivery within 15 miles of the café is available for an additional $25
