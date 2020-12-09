Downtown Pittsfield launches the Heart of the Berkshires e-gift card

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – Downtown Pittsfield, Inc., with support from Berkshire Bank, launched the Heart of the Berkshires e-gift card. The e-gift card can be used at many retailers, restaurants, services and entertainment venues in downtown Pittsfield.

Currently participating businesses include:

  • Barrington Stage Company
  • Berkshire Family YMCA
  • Berkshire Fitness & Wellness
  • Berkshire Theatre Group
  • Berkshire Yoga Dance & Fitness
  • Carr Hardware
  • Circa
  • Dory & Ginger
  • Framework Pittsfield Coworking
  • Hot Harry’s
  • Patrick’s Pub
  • Paul Rich & Sons Home Furnishings + Design
  • Peace Train Tees
  • Radiance Yoga
  • Steven Valenti’s Clothing
  • The Marketplace Café
  • Township Four Floristry & Home

New businesses are being added daily.

For more information, visit Downtown Pittsfield, Inc. online. 

Direct link to purchase the gift card: https://app.yiftee.com/gift-card/downtown-pittsfield 

