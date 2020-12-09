Downtown Pittsfield launches the Heart of the Berkshires e-gift card

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – Downtown Pittsfield, Inc., with support from Berkshire Bank, launched the Heart of the Berkshires e-gift card. The e-gift card can be used at many retailers, restaurants, services and entertainment venues in downtown Pittsfield.

Currently participating businesses include:

Barrington Stage Company

Berkshire Family YMCA

Berkshire Fitness & Wellness

Berkshire Theatre Group

Berkshire Yoga Dance & Fitness

Carr Hardware

Circa

Dory & Ginger

Framework Pittsfield Coworking

Hot Harry’s

Patrick’s Pub

Paul Rich & Sons Home Furnishings + Design

Peace Train Tees

Radiance Yoga

Steven Valenti’s Clothing

The Marketplace Café

Township Four Floristry & Home

New businesses are being added daily.

For more information, visit Downtown Pittsfield, Inc. online.

Direct link to purchase the gift card: https://app.yiftee.com/gift-card/downtown-pittsfield