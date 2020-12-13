DIY hot cocoa bombs are booming at local sweet shop

TROY, N.Y (NEWS10) — Christmas is less than two weeks away and the Confectionery House in Troy has the holiday season’s biggest treats this year: hot cocoa bombs.

This treat has become a star on social media, becoming popular on platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

Owner Ashely Lewis says the concept is simple: Place the chocolate ball, which is filled with hot cocoa mix and marshmallows, in a mug. Then pour hot milk over the sweet confection and watch the two mix together. She says you only need chocolate mold, marshmallows, milk and cocoa mix.

“You want to fill each of the molds all the way up with chocolate. You then put the mold in the fridge for a couple of minutes to harden. You put your two mold halves together and form a hollow ball. You put the chocolate bomb into a mug. Then you poor some hot milk over the chocolate bomb, and the chocolate melts, “exploding” and revealing the treasures inside,” said she

Lewis says it’s the perfect project to do with kids or loved ones.

You can get all the supplies to make a chocolate bomb by placing an order for contact free curbside pick at the Confectionery House. You can also shop online.