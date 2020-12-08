Disney celebrates 30th anniversary of ‘Home Alone’ with gingerbread replica

(NEWS10) — The iconic Christmas film “Home Alone” was released in 1990. To celebrate 30 years of hitting home invaders in the face with a hot iron and forcing them to step on glass, Disney+ has a sweet tribute.
Cake artist Michelle Wibowo built a spectacular gingerbread scene that replicates the iconic McCallister home targeted by the Wet Bandits. The cookie house includes many details from the movie including the robbers’ van, paint cans from the infamous booby trap, and a tiny Kevin falling off his sled in the snow. It even includes the lawn jockey from the front door in repose.
“Home Alone” is available to watch on Disney+ now.
The actual home from the film is located on Lincoln Avenue in Winnetka, Illinois.
Macaulay Culkin is slated to appear in the upcoming season of “American Horror Story.”
