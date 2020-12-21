DEADLINES: Holiday packages in time for Christmas

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) — Christmas is less than four days away. If you haven’t sent out those gifts, time is running out.
To get a gift under the tree for Christmas morning, you need to get it out by Wednesday for USPS, UPS and FedEx.
USPS Shipping Dates
- Priority Mail Express Service: December 23
FedEx Shipping Dates
- Express Saver: December 21
- 2Day: December 22
- Overnight: December 23
UPS Shipping Dates
- 3-Day Select: December 21
- 2-Day Air: December 22
- Next-Day Air: December 23
Remember, the longer you wait, the more expensive it gets. At this point, expect to pay more to get the package where it needs to go.
LATEST STORIES
- VP-elect Harris, Ivanka Trump campaign in Georgia senate runoffs
- Just in time for Christmas, Congress passes $900B COVID relief bill
- Siena men’s basketball reschedules Monmouth, Canisius series
- Second stimulus check: Who gets the $600 payment and when
- Trump order says federal buildings should only be ‘beautiful’ and ‘classical’