DEADLINES: Holiday packages in time for Christmas

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) — Christmas is less than four days away. If you haven’t sent out those gifts, time is running out.

To get a gift under the tree for Christmas morning, you need to get it out by Wednesday for USPS, UPS and FedEx.

USPS Shipping Dates

  • Priority Mail Express Service: December 23

FedEx Shipping Dates

  • Express Saver: December 21
  • 2Day: December 22
  • Overnight: December 23

UPS Shipping Dates

  • 3-Day Select: December 21
  • 2-Day Air: December 22
  • Next-Day Air: December 23

Remember, the longer you wait, the more expensive it gets. At this point, expect to pay more to get the package where it needs to go.

