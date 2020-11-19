Cuomo fires back at sheriffs not enforcing 10-person Thanksgiving limit

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is firing back after some sheriffs threatened to not enforce his limits on private gatherings.

Statewide, county sheriff’s offices have said they would not use deputies to break up big Thanksgiving feasts in private homes. The governor says the rule is an executive order and must be enforced as a law.

On the issue of enforcement, the governor said that laws are laws and local governments need to take on a greater role in making sure the rules are followed.

“I don’t believe as a law enforcement officer you have a right to pick and choose what laws you will enforce,” Gov. Cuomo said. “An executive order is a law that has been litigated. ‘Well I don’t believe in that law and therefore I won’t enforce it.’ That is frankly frightening to me as an individual, frightening to democracy. It’s arrogant and it violates your constitutional duty. You didn’t say ‘I swear to uphold the laws I agree with.'”