Crossgates releases July 4 store hours

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York republicans have picked Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-1st District) as their Presumptive Gubernatorial Nominee, to represent the party in next year's election. The Long Island Congressman had been considered the frontrunner for the pick in recent weeks and months. The title is an informal one, as Zeldin won't be able to be designated as the party's official nominee until next year. Zeldin spoke with Empire State Weekly's Tim Lake at length this week, addressing topics like crime and law enforcement policies, elections concerns, his plan to help businesses across the state, bipartisanship and working with the state legislature, and how he'd plan to beat Governor Cuomo in next year's election. That will be a daunting task though, as Governor Cuomo will once again be a formidable opponent if he chooses to run for a fourth term.

NEWS10's Tim Lake's full interview with Rep. Zeldin is below: