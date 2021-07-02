Crossgates releases July 4 store hours

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Independence Day, Crossgates Mall is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. But some of the restaurants, venues, and retailers are operating on slightly modified schedules. Some are even closed!

Before the fireworks start, take a look below to find out when stores are slated to open and close:

  • 110 Grill: 11:30 a.m. to 6pm
  • 5 Wits Adventure: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Apple: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Best Buy: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Billy Beez: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Burlington: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Dave & Buster’s: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Dick’s Sporting Goods: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Forever 21: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Get Air Trampoline Park: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • H&M: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Jcpenney: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Macy’s: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Maggie Mcfly’s: 10 a.m. to midnight
  • Old Navy: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Texas de Brazil: 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Uno Pizzeria: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Zara: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Regal Cinemas: Matinee to last showing
  • Apex Entertainment: CLOSED
  • Funnybone Comedy Club: CLOSED
  • Kazan Ramen & Bbq: CLOSED
  • Spa Mirbeau: CLOSED
  • the Standard Restaurant: CLOSED

