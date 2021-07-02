Crossgates releases July 4 store hours

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Independence Day, Crossgates Mall is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. But some of the restaurants, venues, and retailers are operating on slightly modified schedules. Some are even closed!
Before the fireworks start, take a look below to find out when stores are slated to open and close:
- 110 Grill: 11:30 a.m. to 6pm
- 5 Wits Adventure: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Apple: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Best Buy: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Billy Beez: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Burlington: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Dave & Buster’s: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Dick’s Sporting Goods: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Forever 21: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Get Air Trampoline Park: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- H&M: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Jcpenney: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Macy’s: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Maggie Mcfly’s: 10 a.m. to midnight
- Old Navy: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Texas de Brazil: 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Uno Pizzeria: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Zara: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Regal Cinemas: Matinee to last showing
- Apex Entertainment: CLOSED
- Funnybone Comedy Club: CLOSED
- Kazan Ramen & Bbq: CLOSED
- Spa Mirbeau: CLOSED
- the Standard Restaurant: CLOSED