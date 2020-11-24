Colonie Center releases holiday shopping and family photo details

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Following Thanksgiving, Colonie Center will continue its curbside program as it welcomes Santa Claus for socially-distanced holiday cheer.

In the short term, Colonie Center will be closed on Thanksgiving and reopen at 8 a.m. on Black Friday. Starting Friday, they’re offering extended hours, closing at 9 p.m. every day except Sundays up until the week of Christmas. That week’s hours are as follows:

Sunday, December 20: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Monday through Wednesday, December 21 to 23: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Christmas Eve (Thursday): 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Christmas (Friday): Closed

Saturday, December 26: 10 a.m to 9 p.m.

Sunday, December 27: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Santa will arrive on Black Friday to kick off the Christmas photo season. In the interest of maintaining COVID safety protocols, families must reserve a slot with Santa online. On Monday, families can also arrange to get their family pets in their Santa photo.

Throughout the month, Colonie Center’s “Clicks to Curbside” option for touchless pickup from restaurants and retailers is also still in place.

A statement from the mall says they’ve enacted numerous safety protocols to ensure a safe shopping experience for consumers, workers, and the local community. Employees are all wearing face masks, and free disposable masks will be available for guests. They’ve also brought in hand sanitizer stations, increased cleaning procedures, and installed “self-cleaning nano-septic skins on high-frequency touchpoints.”

Colonie Center’s food court will also stay open, but with a 50% occupancy limit.