Clifton Park announces return of July 4th festivities

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Town of Clifton Park’s Fourth of July festivities will return to a traditional celebration this summer. In 2020, the Town held a parade, but the annual fireworks show and live music were cancelled due to COVID-19.

Following a review of newly released CDC and New York State guidelines for outdoor events, it was determined the live music, fireworks and concessions can return.

A full schedule of the day’s events will be released soon as details are finalized, however the Town knows the parade will begin at noon and the fireworks will begin at dusk. The parade route will begin at the entrance to the Shen Campus on Route 146 and end on the Clifton Common.