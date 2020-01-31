Live Now
City of Cohoes winter carnival on Saturday

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10)— On Saturday the City of Cohoes will host their winter carnival on Van Schaick Island Pond. This is the kick-off to a year-long celebration marking the 150th anniversary of the City of Cohoes.

Starting at noon and going to 3 p.m., there will be refreshments, and carriage rides around the pond. Jim Nadeau, an acclaimed ice sculpture artist will crave three 300 lbs blocks of ice with a chainsaw. His creation will be the signature event at this year’s carnival.

There will be activities for all ages and Nadeau says it’s perfect weather for carving.

