City of Cohoes winter carnival on Saturday

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10)— On Saturday the City of Cohoes will host their winter carnival on Van Schaick Island Pond. This is the kick-off to a year-long celebration marking the 150th anniversary of the City of Cohoes.

Starting at noon and going to 3 p.m., there will be refreshments, and carriage rides around the pond. Jim Nadeau, an acclaimed ice sculpture artist will crave three 300 lbs blocks of ice with a chainsaw. His creation will be the signature event at this year’s carnival.

There will be activities for all ages and Nadeau says it’s perfect weather for carving.