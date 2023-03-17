SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As the saying goes, everyone is Irish on St. Patrick’s Day. And despite the rainy weather, celebrations continued in Saratoga Springs.

St. Patrick’s Day is a time honored tradition. The first parade dates back to the early 1600s in what was then the Spanish colony of Florida. Today, the connection continued in Saratoga where folks dressed in green were out celebrating the holiday.

Over at the Parting Glass, people enjoyed the traditions Irish settlers developed soon after their arrival in America. Corned beef only became a holiday staple when new Irish Americans found it to be the most affordable meat. Back in Ireland, tradition usually consisted of fish and boiled bacon, and the corned beef had a similar taste to the bacon.

And when you wash down the meal, local attorney Peter Pullano said to make the decision to not drink and drive.

“When it’s all said and done, you’re going to be $10,000 to the bad. You’ll have to pay an attorney, you’ll pay court fees, the DMV gets their hooks in,” he explained.

Saratoga Springs Police Officer Paul Veitch said Spa City safety will be enhanced but not just for the holiday.

“Expect to see an increase in officers both on foot patrol as well as in marked police units,” he said. “Additionally, DWI enforcement will also increase this weekend with roving patrols as well as DWI checkpoints.”

Officials urge all revelers to have a designated driver or call a cab or rideshare service.