Celebrating New Year’s Eve in Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, some people toasted at the bars in Downtown Saratoga Springs while others celebrated in the comfort of their own homes.

Under Governor Cuomo’s COVID-19 restriction guidelines, bars and restaurants are forced to close their doors by 10 p.m. It’ll be empty at the bars when the clock strikes midnight, but that didn’t stop some people from visiting the Spa City to celebrate a little bit earlier.

“Trying to live it up, kiss 2020 good-bye and go onto 2021 with positive vibes,” says Danny Winthrope. Danny spent New Years Eve with his friends in Downtown Saratoga Springs.

“We wanted to come because we live in Oneonta and Saratoga was the closest town near us. We knew it had a nice downtown. We thought we could just go out and see what’s going on and stay in a hotel room and just be safe,” says Oneonta resident Emily Ahlquist. Emily spent NYE with her friend in Saratoga.

Charles Usas is the owner of The Barrelhouse on Beekman Street in Saratoga Springs. He says on a normal New Years Eve, his bar would be packed! This year it was quiet, but people still came to support his business. “I am glad that in tough times here, we can do the best that we can to help out and be a positive part in the neighborhood and the community,” says Usas.